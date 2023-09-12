Standing just under 6ft - in the old money - Schwarzer junior is over three inches shorter than famous father Mark, effectively shutting down his options of forging a career between the sticks in the UK or Europe.

Undeterred, the agile and elastic 23-year-old, who began his football adventure in the junior ranks at Fulham as an outfield player, is forging his future in south-east Asia, where his athleticism, astute footwork and feline-line reflexes trump any preconceptions over height, or lack thereof.

Already capped by the Philippines - through mother Paloma’s side of the family - Julian has recently switched from Malaysia Super League side Kuching to Indonesia’s Liga 1 outfit Arema, as he embraces an unorthodox journey he hopes might one day lead to Japan’s J-League.

First, though, Schwarzer junior must prove himself in a competition he rates marginally above Malaysia at a club which has put together two successive wins - and clean sheets - after a dismal start to the season.

Schwarzer has made seven appearances to date, often playing in front of febrile fans in packed stadiums, and has been blown away by the passion for the sport amongst the Indonesian populace.

Born in England’s north-east when dad Mark was busy building his legacy at Middlesbrough, Schwarzer told FTBL: “The fans are incredible - I don’t think there are many places in the world quite like it.

“I’ve never experienced anything to really rival it and I’ve been to a lot of football games in my life watching dad play and stuff like that.

“It’s bouncing in the stadiums - especially when you go and play the big teams. In terms of the comparison to Malaysia, it’s a much more even competition whereas in Malaysia Johor Darul Ta'zim win it every season.

“I’m just really enjoying being here, after not getting the game time I’d hoped for in Kuching.

“It was a good learning experience, even though things didn’t quite work out. I think I’ve gone on to do a lot better things already since arriving (in Malang, in East Java).

“I’ve got more drive to succeed than ever before - and I’m looking forward to every game and every training session.”

Arema, currently third bottom of the 18-team table, are the nomads of the competition, forced to play all their ‘home’ games on the resort island of Bali, whilst their Kanjuruhan Stadium base is rebuilt in the aftermath of last year’s tragic death of 135 fans during a stampede in the local derby against Persebaya Surabaya.

“We’re constantly on the road, which makes it hard for us, but all the sweeter when we win,” Schwarzer added.

“I’ve been really impressed with the standard here after the move from Malaysia.”

Schwarzer was befriended by Malaysia-based ex-Socceroo Scott Ollerenshaw whilst with Kuching, and is thankful for his advice in remaining focused despite the setbacks there.

“He was really good with me - and it was important to hear an encouraging voice at that time,” he explained.

Schwarzer has a one-season deal, and admits: “I’m just hear to prove myself and fight for the club and let’s see what happens from there.

“Looking down the track I’d also love to experience Thailand one day and possibly even Japan - the J-League is incredible.

“Hopefully I can push on and make a name for myself in Indonesia. It’s a good platform for me.”

The locals are all too aware of Julian’s heritage, with Mark’s Instagram following jumping by 10,000 followers from interest from Arema fans alone.

“The people here compare us in favourable light, which wasn’t always the case in England. Obviously dad has played in the Champions League and World Cups and that’s a bit out of my range,” added Julian.

“But here in Indonesia they get behind both of us. Our physical differences in terms of height are obvious but I’m making it all work for me here in an environment where I believe I can flourish.”