Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, two of Australia's top women internationals, will get a taste of the Champions League quarter-final action for the first time after helping their powerhouse sides progress to the last-eight.

Matildas captain Kerr, who had been Chelsea's game changer in last week's home leg of the last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, had a quieter afternoon in Wednesday's dramatic 1-1 draw in the second leg in Monza, Italy.

Meanwhile, in Denmark, Carpenter, player of the match in the first leg, was rested for champions Olympique Lyonnais's record-breaking 3-1 second leg victory over Brondby as they sealed an aggregate 5-1 triumph.

The two Aussie teammates, playing for two of the tournament's powerhouses, could next find themselves facing each other when Friday's draw for the last-eight is made.

Kerr had earned one of Chelsea's goals when she was brought down for a penalty and assisted on the other during the English champions' 2-0 win in an incident-filled first leg.

Atletico missed two spot kicks, well-saved by Ann-Katrin Berger, and Chelsea converted one in that game - and the bizarre pattern continued as the Spanish side blew their chance of getting back into the tie when English striker Toni Duggan smashed her 75th minute penalty against the bar.

Within two-and-a-half minutes, Chelsea had been awarded their own penalty which Maren Mjelde converted, effectively settling the tie even though Emelyne Laurent earned a consolation equaliser in added time.

Atletico were unlucky, with Chelsea's penalty having been gifted for a dubious handball awarded against Sonia Garcia and having had another clear shout for a spot kick of their own earlier ruled out.

At Brondby, Lyon kept fullback Carpenter, who has been one of their stars this season, on the subs' bench, perhaps with a view to the weekend's probable French league decider against Paris St Germain.

It didn't stop the champions, who are seeking a sixth straight crown, from setting a new landmark with their 30th successive Champions League match without defeat, a run that stretches back nearly four years.

Surprisingly, they found themselves one down early through Nanna Christiansen's 11th minute goal but that was the only chance the home side created.

Normal service was provided by two first-half goals from Nikita Parris and Melvine Malard, before Wendie Renard's 50th minute penalty sealed the quarter-final spot.