Australia captain Sam Kerr enjoyed one of her best matches since moving to play in England's Women's Super League as her hat-trick saw Chelsea beat West Ham 3-2.

As the League welcomed back fans for the first time since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, Kerr scored one of the easier trebles in her distinguished career as she struck three times from within the six-yard box.

But what had been a superb afternoon for the striker who has endured a difficult season ended in disappointment when she got injured as she wheeled away having scored her third goal.

She crashed into a West Ham defender and ended up needing treatment to what appeared an injured hip before hobbling off.

Happily, Kerr was still smiling at the end of the game as she was congratulated by her fellow Matilda, West Ham's Emily van Egmond.

Fran Kirby assisted on two of Kerr's goals, with the first coming after 15 minutes.

Kirby's low, driven cross into the box was tapped in by Kerr past her fellow Australian Mackenzie Arnold in the West Ham goal.

Adriana Leon then burst clear and put in across for Rachel Daly to slide home an equaliser for West Ham just after halftime.

Emma Hayes' side went ahead for the second time 10 minutes later as record signing Pernille Harder's looping cross was pushed away by Arnold, only for Kerr to tap into an empty net on the rebound.

The NWSL and W-League's all-time top goalscorer Kerr then completed her hat-trick in the 68th minute, slotting home from six yards once again from Kirby's pinpoint low pass.

West Ham substitute Alisha Lehmann made an immediate impact as her pressure resulted in an own goal from Chelsea captain Magdalena Erikkson to make it 3-2 but Chelsea held on.

Chelsea are now 12 games unbeaten at home - a new WSL record - and closed the gap on current leaders Manchester United to three points with a game in hand.