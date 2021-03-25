High-flying Sam Kerr has netted her biggest goal yet for Chelsea and also assisted on their winner in a thrilling 2-1 win over German powerhouses Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

In the English champions' 'home' leg - played in the Hungarian capital Budapest because of COVID restrictions - it was Kerr's predatory instincts that helped the Blues earn their first-ever win over last season's formidable finalists.

With Chelsea struggling to make an impact and fortunate not to be already behind against their bogey side, Australia's captain changed the course of the tie in the 55th minute with an accomplished finish to break the deadlock.

Linking up superbly yet again with her English strike partner Fran Kirby, who spun around and sent through a neat through ball, Kerr pushed the ball wide of Wolfsburg keeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek and fired high into the roof of the net from an awkward narrow angle.

With Chelsea's first shot on target, the 27-year-old had netted her 17th goal of an increasingly impressive season - and she wasn't finished.

Eleven minutes later, Kirby took advantage of careless defending, found Kerr in the box and her simple lay-off set up Chelsea's second for Pernille Harder, the Danish superstar the Blues had signed from Wolfsburg themselves last September.

Kerr's movement in a largely solitary role up front was, as no less a judge than Arsenal legend Ian Wright noted about Kerr recently, on a different level as she constantly looked Chelsea's biggest threat.

She just missed getting on to the end of another Kirby cross and one superb turn near the touchline and defence-splitting pass inside should have led to a goal for fullback Jonna Andersson, who dithered before shooting.

Chelsea, seeking trophies on four fronts, were, though, pegged back by Dominique Janssen's 70th minute penalty in a high-quality encounter and can count themselves fortunate to have come away with a goal advantage to take into next Wednesday's second leg.

Wolfsburg, who knocked Chelsea out of the competition in three successive seasons from 2015-16, had twice hit the woodwork and looked the better side until Kerr helped kick Chelsea into gear after the break, so Blues' boss Emma Hayes knows the tie is far from over.

Earlier, Chelsea's English Women's Super League rivals Manchester City were outplayed by Barcelona 3-0 in their first leg in Monza, Italy.

In a blow to the idea that England's Women's Super League is Europe's best, Barcelona proved far too good for the powerful City side as they struck with goals from Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey and Jennifer Hermoso.