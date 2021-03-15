Matildas captain Sam Kerr has scored a hat-trick on her best day for Chelsea as they hammered Bristol City 6-0 to win the Women's League Cup final.
Kerr took just 90 seconds on Sunday to put Chelsea ahead in the showdown at Watford's Vicarage Road ground and, along with her attacking partner Fran Kirby, who scored twice, then ran City ragged for an hour with their special double act.
The brilliant Australian also struck in the 10th minute and three minutes after halftime as she completed her treble in a quite dominant performance from the English champions.
(c) AAP
