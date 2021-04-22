Sam Kerr has proved Chelsea's star again, scoring one goal and creating the other as the Women's Super League champions earned a crucial 2-2 draw at title rivals Manchester City to keep themselves in pole position to retain their crown.

The Matildas' captain scored with a bullet header and was later brought down for a penalty which was converted by Pernille Harder as Chelsea maintained their two-point lead at the top with just two more games to be played.

But City also kept their hopes of a first title since 2016 alive after Lauren Hemp struck a 74th-minute equaliser as they came from behind for a second time to secure the vital point.

Kerr gave the visitors the lead with a terrific header in the 25th minute from Erin Cuthbert's free-kick to put her outright top of the WSL scoring charts with her 18th goal of the season, one clear of Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Her strike was soon cancelled out by a strike from Chloe Kelly but the Australian was adjudged to have been brought down by Ellie Roebuck as she surged into the box in the 34th minute and tried to round the keeper. It allowed Harder to step up and slot home the spot kick.

The Blues pipped City to the title last season, although it was awarded on a slightly controversial points-per-game basis, with Chelsea behind but, having played one less game, being awarded the trophy.

City fought back at the start of the second half and created a few opportunities. Kelly fired over the crossbar and Lucy Bronze tried to bundle the ball forwards before a foul in the box.

After Chelsea were unable to clear, City levelled for the second time. Hemp fired home after a misjudged back-pass from Fran Kirby was not cleared by stand-in captain Millie Bright.

Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a superb late save to tip behind a header from Hemp that was heading into the top corner.