Sam Kerr has helped push Chelsea to the very brink of a fourth straight Women's Super league title in England, providing the key assist in their crucial 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The Matildas' captain delivered the pinpoint header just before halftime at Kingsmeadow on Sunday that enabled captain Magdalena Eriksson, on her last home appearance before leaving at the end of the season, to nip in and bundle home Chelsea's key second goal from close range.

Though Arsenal, with Caitlin Foord and substitute Steph Catley in their ranks, tried to battle back in the second half to keep their faint title hopes alive, a penalty screwed wide by Katie McCabe ended their hopes.

Foord also hit the bar but it proved in vain for the team currently third in the table.

The win had put Chelsea five points ahead on 55 points, and later on Sunday they were just about to start celebrating another title win as Manchester United, who had to beat neighbours Manchester City to take the title race into the final week, looked set to be held to a 1-1 draw.

But Lucia Garcia popped up with a stoppage-time winner in the 91st minute to give the Red Devils a 2-1 win and keep their faint hopes alive.

Still, Chelsea are prohibitive favourites to wrap up the title in the season's final round of matches next Saturday at bottom-of-the-table Reading.

In all probability, a draw would suffice for the champions who are two points ahead and have a five-goal advantage on goal difference. Manchester United have a tough finishing game at their big rivals Liverpool.

Kerr had had an early goal goal disallowed for offside but Guro Reiten put Chelsea ahead after sliding in at the far post to turn in a sweeping Eve Perisset cross in the 22nd minute.

The win means Emma Hayes' side are on the verge of sealing another domestic trophy 'double' following their victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final last week, sealed by Kerr's now-habitual winner.

Kerr herself is in line for a 10th piece of silverware in her amazing Chelsea career, with a possible fourth WSL title going hand-in-hand with three FA Cups, two League Cups and a Community Shield winner's medal.