Kevin Muscat's European coaching career has got off to a winning start with Sint-Truiden victorious in their Belgian Pro League season opener.

The ex-Melbourne Victory boss took charge of his first match at the helm as the 2020-21 campaign kicked off with Sint-Truiden claiming a 2-1 win over last season's runners-up Gent.

The home victory was an upset result for Muscat's Canaries, who finished 12th in the 16-team league last season.

Sint-Truiden face another stiff challenge in their next fixture against heavyweights Anderlecht next Monday (AEST).

There was a successful playing return for Socceroos goalkeeper Danny Vukovic as Genk secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Zuite Waregem.

The match was Vukovic's first since a season-ending training injury last year.

"I feel the injury is definitely all behind me now and it was just great to be back," the 35-year-old said.

Genk's next match is against promoted Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Sunday (AEST).