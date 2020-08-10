Kevin Muscat has got off to a winning start as coach of Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden with success over Gent in their first match of the new season.
The ex-Melbourne Victory boss took charge of his first match at the helm as the 2020-21 campaign kicked off with Sint-Truiden claiming a 2-1 win over last season's runners-up Gent.
The home victory was an upset result for Muscat's Canaries, who finished 12th in the 16-team league last season.
Sint-Truiden face another stiff challenge in their next fixture against heavyweights Anderlecht next Monday (AEST).
There was a successful playing return for Socceroos goalkeeper Danny Vukovic as Genk secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Zuite Waregem.
The match was Vukovic's first since a season-ending training injury last year.
"I feel the injury is definitely all behind me now and it was just great to be back," the 35-year-old said.
Genk's next match is against promoted Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Sunday (AEST).