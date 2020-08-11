The Socceroos legend has wasted no time stamping his authority onto Oldham, with the former winger bringing in a mixture of youth and experience to the relegation battlers.

Among the new Latics faces are former Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

"I had a call from my agent saying there was interest from Oldham, I'd also heard the new gaffer had taken over and I was really keen to have a conversation with him," Lawlor said.

"We'd spoken over the phone a couple of days ago and then briefly the day before signing as well and as soon as I had that conversation, his mindset, his ambitions and his worth ethic, I was really keen on coming here.

"It's a chance to work with him, improve and give my all for this club."

Kewell's also brought in Wrexham's Bobby Grant, Portugese defender Sido Jombati and Carl Piergianni. “The excitement I got from the gaffer in the way he wants to play, the style of play and the enthusiasm it was a no-brainer for me," Grant said.

Kewell faces an uphill battle at the League Two club, who currently sit on the brink of relegation from the football division into non-league status, among an embattled ownership history.

Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was one of the recent victims of the club, departing after just five weeks due to what he called 'managerial interference' from Oldham's owner.

Scholes eventually had to pay the club a five-figure sum after it was found he had illegally breached his contract.

Kewell is the fifth Oldham manager in just over a year.