Kewell has taken over at Oldham after Maamria's exit at the start of August.

Maamria has said Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam, an ex-football agent, tried to influence recruitment at the club.

The Tunisian has wished Kewell good luck at Boundary Park.

"I’ve met Harry a couple of times," Maamria told the website The Sack Race.

"One was at an LMA meeting a few years ago. Obviously my team played against his team at Crawley and Notts County.

"He’s fortunate to get another chance in the Football League because when you’re a new manager and you come in and don’t do as well in two jobs, it’s always difficult to get that third job.

"He was very fortunate to get that third job and I wish him good luck."

Kewell was sacked by Notts County in November 2018 after winning three of his 14 games in charge.

The Australian left Crawley Town, where his record was 18 wins, 12 draws and 27 losses from 57 games, to join Notts.