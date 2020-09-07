Blackwood joins after a long - and occasionally maligned - spell at Adelaide United, where he drew plaudits for his technical ability but was rarely sighted on the scoresheet.

Blackwood becomes Oldham's 12th signing of the campaign as Kewell launches an entire overhaul of the club.

"It's my first Australian that I've signed and I know what he's capable of," Kewell told the club website.

"It'll take a little bit of time for him to adjust to the culture in England but we've done our extensive homework on him.

"I'm excited to work with him and get the best out of him."

Kewell won his first competitive debut with Oldham in the League Cup, beating Carlisle United 3-0.