Socceroos great and Oldham Athletic coach Harry Kewell has tested positive for coronavirus.

Oldham said Kewell had felt unwell towards the end of the weekend, and received a positive test result on Tuesday, meaning he had to self-isolate for a further 10 days.

As a result, he missed the League Two club's clash with Carlisle on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning AEDT), with assistant coach Alan Maybury taking the reins in a 1-1 draw.

"Oldham Athletic can confirm that assistant head coach Alan Maybury will take charge of tonight's game on the touchline after a positive test for COVID-19 came back today for Harry Kewell," the club said in a statement.

"The head coach will now continue to self isolate for a period of ten days after feeling unwell towards the end of the weekend.

"He was subsequently re-tested yesterday, but was not present at training since developing symptoms."

Due to his self-isolation period, Kewell will also miss games against Port Vale and Southend.

Oldham said Kewell would continue to assist Maybury and his backroom staff remotely during his isolation.

The League Two club - who appointed Kewell in August - are currently 19th in the 24-team competition.