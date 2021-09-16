The Bees went down to Chesterfield 4-2 on Tuesday and have yet to win any of their six games.

They sit second bottom of the National League table, on equal points as last-placed Dover Athletic who have played one less match.

Barnet FC have the worst defence in the league, conceding 17 goals in just six fixtures.

Kewell, who took over the London outfit in June, was remaining positive after the loss.

"I can’t complain about my players, they worked hard tonight,” he told reporters.

"We are getting there, we are finding our feet, but again we have got to stop some little individual errors.”

While the Socceroo great was staying upbreat, criticism of him is increasing. Barnet were smashed 5-0 by Notts County in the opening game of the season and were beaten 2-0 by Dagenham & Redbridge, and 4-3 by Grimsby Town.

Many Bees fans are not happy with the Australian, with one tweeting: “Bye bye Harry Kewell is not working out time to leave.”

Another commented: “Again just looking at the start that Barnet FC has made I am still wondering the appointment of Harry Kewell and what effect he can have to rebuild the side and club again.”

On Instagram comments ito the Chesterfield loss included “Hurts club is going under” and “can’t believe the club is going under”.

The Barnet FC podcast ‘Bees Pod’ tweeted: “Next 2-3 games probably the acid test for HK. Anything other than points / decent performance and worry it will be a matter of time before he goes. While not great, he’s less of a cause and more of an effect of our current situation.”

Kewell has been sacked from his position at his last two clubs in Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

Barnet FC were only saved from relegation during the 2020-2021 season because the National League was cut short because of the Covid-19 pandemic.