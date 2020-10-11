Struggling Oldham have yet to win a league game this season after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Morecambe.

The Latics are now 24th after one draw and four losses.

Kewell’s side have managed EFL Trophy wins over Wolves Under-21s and Doncaster.

Some frustrated fans have called for the Australian’s sacking.

Southend started the season with about three senior players and they’re currently beating last season’s play-off finalists.



Harry Kewell, though in an dire situation, is an atrocious manager and he can get fucked. No excuse for the style of football he plays. #oafc — Joshua Jones (@joshuapsjones) October 10, 2020

Kewell was appointed by Oldham in August.

@HarryKewell you are undoubtedly the worst #oafc manager in my lifetime...... and we’ve had some dross #kewellout — ryan lee jones (@RyanLeeJones13) October 10, 2020

He is the Latics’ seventh manager since 2018.