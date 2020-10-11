Struggling Oldham have yet to win a league game this season after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Morecambe.

The Latics are now 24th after one draw and four losses.

Kewell’s side have managed EFL Trophy wins over Wolves Under-21s and Doncaster.

Some frustrated fans have called for the Australian’s sacking.

Kewell was appointed by Oldham in August.

He is the Latics’ seventh manager since 2018.