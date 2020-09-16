Oldham went down 1-0 thanks to a 22nd minute strike by Aaron Wildig.

It was the Latics’ second defeat this season under Kewell, after the League Two club opened its league campaign on the weekend with a 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient.

The Australian’s side had more shots, 15 to 11, and more possession, 55% to 45%, than their opposition Morecambe.

But an inability to find the back of the net has cost them again.

Oldham next face Stevenage this Saturday September 19.