Kisnorbo has presided over a horror run of just two wins in 33 games since taking charge nearly a year ago - a nightmare stretch which included relegation from Ligue 1.

Fans unfurled 'Kisnorbo out' banners during Troyes' 1-0 home loss to St-Etienne on Saturday, a defeat sealed in injury time, and the ex-Melbourne City coach seems to have run out of good will from chiefs renowned for their patience.

It's understood the majority supporters feel a disconnect with Kisnorbo, who they believe puts the process of performances ahead of results.

There are also language issues with local media claiming Kisnorbo struggles to communicate with his players due to lack of French speaking skills.

He took the reins on a two-and-a-half year deal in late November 2022, when Troyes were sitting 13th in Ligue 1.

He was recommended by Erick Mombaerts, the current Troyes technical director, who groomed Kisnorbo as his assistant during his spell in charge of Melbourne City.

However, the Midas touch Kisnorbo showed at Melbourne City disappeared from day one in France, with Troyes claiming just a single victory in his debut season on their way to relegation.

There were calls for his head then, but Kisnorbo survived a post-season inquest only to find success elusive again in the second tier, with Troyes sitting 16th in the 20-team division with just seven points from nine games.