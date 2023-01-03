Patrick Kisnorbo has overseen his first win since taking over as coach of Troyes in French Ligue 1.

The first Australian to manage in one of Europe's 'big five' leagues, Kisnorbo has now collected four points from two matches with the top-flight club.

He drew his first game, at home to Nantes, at the end of December.

Goals from Renard Ripart and Rony Lopes put Troyes 2-0 up after 20 minutes at struggling Strasbourg.

Habib Diallo and Ismael Doukoure scored either side of the break to level the scores before midfielder Xavier Chavalerin struck with a fine volley with 12 minutes left to give Kisnorbo's men victory.

"This success is good for us," the former Melbourne City coach said after the game, praising his side for the way they reacted after Strasbourg came back into the contest.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but the players were good today. We were able to create chances and we were rewarded."

Troyes moved up to 13th, five points clear of the relegation zone, in which Strasbourg remain embedded.

Marseille lie third after winning 2-1 away at Montpellier despite the late sending-off of Nuno Tavares, who had also scored their opening goal.

Maxime Esteve put through his own net on the hour to give Marseille a 2-0 lead, before Teji Tedy Savanier netted from the penalty spot in added time to ensure a nervy finish.

Marseille remain four points behind second-placed Lens for the automatic Champions League spot and two ahead of fourth-placed Rennes, who beat Nice 2-1 at home with a last-gasp winner from winger Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Forward Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead after six minutes before England midfielder Ross Barkley equalised in the 21st with a brilliant curling strike into the top right corner from outside the penalty area.

Terrier was taken off on a stretcher late in the first half after injuring his right knee.

Lille and Reims drew 1-1.

