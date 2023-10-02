Patrick Kisnorbo appears poised to be sacked as head coach of Troyes, bringing a premature end to his disastrous stint at the French club.

Reports in France say a contingent from the City Football Group, Troyes' owners, will make a decision on Kisnorbo's future on Tuesday, with the Australian's sacking the most likely outcome.

During Troyes' 1-0 loss to St-Etienne at home on Saturday, when they conceded the winning goal in injury time, fans brandished 'Kisnorbo out' banners.

Kisnorbo's first managerial appointment outside Australia has proved disastrous.

He took the reins on a two-and-a-half year deal in late November, when Troyes were sitting 13th in Ligue 1.

The former Melbourne City manager told AAP at the time of his appointment he would relish tackling the club's relegation scrap and was adamant his lack of French language skills wouldn't be a barrier to success.

But former Socceroos defender Kisnorbo, who enjoyed a trophy-laden stint in Melbourne, claimed just one win in France's top flight before leading Troyes to the drop.

Despite relegation, Troyes backed Kisnorbo to remain as coach and attempt to lead the club back to the top tier.

Life in the second division has proved similarly fruitless, with Troyes winning just one game so far in Ligue 2, losing four and drawing another four, to sit 16th of 20 teams.

If Kisnorbo is given a reprieve, Troyes' next three games shape as crucial to the club's hopes of remaining in the second tier.

They face 19th-placed Valenciennes away, Concarneau (15th) at home and Paris FC (17th) away this month.

If Kisnorbo is sacked, the 42-year-old could look to Kevin Muscat for inspiration.

The former Melbourne Victory boss was unceremoniously given the boot by Belgian club Sint-Truiden after just 14 games in 2020 but has gone on to claim the Japanese League title with Yokohama F. Marinos.

Muscat is now being heavily linked to Scottish club Rangers, where he played from 2002 to 2003.

Rangers have sacked manager Michael Beale and replaced him, at least temporarily, with club favourite Steven Davis.