Melbourne Victory have signed New Zealand winger Marco Rojas on a two-and-a-half-year deal in what will be his third stint at the A-League club.

Rojas previously played for Victory in 2011/12 and 2012/13, and again in 2016/17, scoring 28 goals in 75 games and claiming the 2012/13 Johnny Warren Medal.

Victory earlier agreed to part ways with Austrian signing Kristijan Dobras.