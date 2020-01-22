Melbourne Victory have signed New Zealand international Marco Rojas for his third stint at the A-League club, with Austrian Kristijan Dobras departing.
Melbourne Victory have signed New Zealand winger Marco Rojas on a two-and-a-half-year deal in what will be his third stint at the A-League club.
Rojas previously played for Victory in 2011/12 and 2012/13, and again in 2016/17, scoring 28 goals in 75 games and claiming the 2012/13 Johnny Warren Medal.
Victory earlier agreed to part ways with Austrian signing Kristijan Dobras.
