Brisbane forward Joe Knowles has been anointed to fill the side's striker role in the home A-League Men clash with Western Sydney after the departure of big-name signing Charlie Austin back to England.

Former Premier League striker Austin played his last game for the Roar in the 1-0 away win over Newcastle last week.

Knowles has featured in a variety of positions up front for Brisbane this season and has impressed coach Warren Moon.

"Joe Knowles will get his opportunity," Moon said when asked who would fill Austin's position on Friday night at Redcliffe.

"That is his position now. He's a striker. Joe has done brilliantly since he's come in to the team in various positions.

"His work rate off the ball is superb and he provides quality going forward. He hasn't scored yet but I am confident his best days are yet to come. He's definitely an A-League player."

Knowles, who started his career at Perth Glory, is coming off a superb season with NPL Victoria side Oakleigh Cannons. Oakleigh won the 2022 title thanks largely to his goal-scoring abilities. Knowles netted 13 times and was named the league's player of the year.

Moon said the club had plans to replace Austin with another big-name signing.

"We will just have to wait until January when the window opens," he said.

"At the end of the day we want someone to score goals. Charlie is a big hole to fill and was a great personality for the team. He gave everything in every way.

"It was great to win down in Newcastle and the boys spent the night together soaking up the last moments with Chaz."

The Roar are in seventh position on the ALM ladder on 10 points, just four points behind the second-placed Wanderers who have played an extra game.

Moon said he backed the players at the club to get the job done without Austin.

Forward Nikola Mileusnic scored the winner last week when he unfurled a bicycle kick that was parried by the goalkeeper. He then reacted quickly to the rebound to slot the winner.

"I was happy with my instincts," Mileusnic said.

"That is definitely up there with one of my favourite (goals).

"We have put a few good performances in now and haven't lost for five games. The goals are coming, slowly. Hopefully we can continue that."

The Brisbane winger has recovered from a groin complaint that hampered him earlier in the season.

"When we get the best out of Nikola, fit and healthy on the park, he is going to be threat. Hopefully he can go on a run now because he has got it in him," Moon said.