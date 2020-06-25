Kim joined Glory in July from Jeju United on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old made 11 appearances for Perth, recording one assist, before the season was shutdown in March.

FTBL understands the Korean won't be coming back to WA to complete the rescheduled 2019/2020 campaign.

He has been linked to a move to K League 1 club Gangwon FC.

Glory's other off-contract players include Gregorth Wuthrich, Ivan Franjic, Joel Chianese and Tando Velaphi.

Wuthrich has returned to Switzerland, and won't be coming back to Australia, while Chianese is reportedly a target of Indian side Hyderabad FC.