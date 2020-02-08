Melbourne Victory winger Robbie Kruse has suffered a fresh hamstring injury and will miss at least six weeks of the A-League season.

Kruse limped down the tunnel in the 84th minute of Victory's 2-1 loss on Friday night, just 29 minutes after entering the fray, having missed the previous week's draw with Perth Glory with hamstring tightness.

Victory confirmed Kruse had suffered a right hamstring injury - his other hamstring caused the Socceroo to miss the opening five rounds.

"Barring any setbacks during his recovery, it's expected Kruse will be available for selection in the next 6-8 weeks," the Victory said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Kruse's setback means Victory will also have to reshuffle ahead of Tuesday's Asian Champions League clash with Chiangrai United.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren says his withdrawal from their A-League derby was precautionary.

Maclaren was substituted in the 72nd minute - a minute after scoring City's second goal.

He moved to allay fears over his fitness, revealing he felt something wrong with his hamstring during his goal celebration - when his teammates piled on top of him.

"I think it was just an initial cramp," he said.

"So I think it was just the celebration - the boys getting on top of me and just cramping in the wrong areas. I just didn't want to take any risks at 2-0.

"Obviously with our high press, you do put in some good work and we've been training a lot."