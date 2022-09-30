A former top-flight midfielder at Sheffield United, Montgomery knows what’s required to flourish in the Premier League, and is convinced budding Socceroos attacker Kuol possesses all the ingredients.

On the day the world’s wealthiest club officially unveiled Koul, 18, as their latest recruit in a $500,000 deal from Central Coast, Montgomery foretold a glittering future ahead for Australian football’s most talked about young talent, so long as he “keeps his feet on the ground”.

“Newcastle is a great move for him,” Montgomery told FTBL. “He had offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world - bit he’s joining a club that’s looking to get some of the best young talent out there and develop it.

“It’s a family club, a club whose fans love to see young talent and embraces players from around the world.

“I remember when (Colombian) Faustino Asprilla went there (in the mid-90s) and I and thinking ‘what an unbelievable talent’.

“It’s quite clear they have a pathway to get Garang in the first team in the next couple of years.

“As long as Garang stays away from the partying and the things that can distract young players he’ll thrive.

“He’s a sensible lad, has a good family behind him and his focus has to stay on becoming the best player he can be.”

Koul will instantly become one of Australian sports top earners when he departs the A-League in January on a four-year contract on Tyneside which will also see the Mariners benefit from sell-on clauses and other benefits.

Due to work permit restrictions he’ll be loaned out immediately to a European club to continue his development, and all that after most likely appearing at the World Cup and his eye-catching debut cameo off the bench for the Socceroos on their 2-0 win over New Zealand in Auckland.

In his previous role as the Mariners’ academy chief, Montgomery embraced Kuol as a raw 16 year old and shaved off the rough edges.

“When we brought him on he didn’t really have much idea how to play the game in a team format - he just had individual attributes that stood him out above the rest like lightning speed and the ability to glide past players and also finish," he said.

“That’s something that separates the best - and myself and (assistant) Sergio Raimundo saw the potential, as we did with his brother Alou (now at Stuttgart). We knew he was very coachable and was willing to learn.”

Montgomery - like the rest of the Australian football milieu - expects Kuol to make Graham Arnold’s 26-man World Cup squad, so long as he maintains the momentum in the opening six rounds of the A-League season.

“He did a lot in those 17 minutes against New Zealand - it was good timing for him,” he added. "If I was in charge of Australia I’d definitely be taking him because he’s a player that can change a game.

“But he needs to keep performing between now and the World Cup, like every other player. Neither Garang nor (fellow Mariner) Jason Cummings did themselves any harm whatsoever with their performances against New Zealand.

“Garang is an inspiration to not only every kid at our academy but to every kid in Australia to show that the A-League can be a pathway to the Premier League.”