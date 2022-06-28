Optus Sport is now the home of La Liga for Australian-based fans. The broadcaster has signed a new multi-year deal to secure exclusive rights for the Spanish top flight.

Optus Sport deal

La Liga will now be streamed exclusively on Optus Sports in Australia.

The League has moved from beIN Sports, the previous rights holders.

Australia's football broadcasting landscape continues to remain fractured.

La Liga will now be streamed live and on-demand on Optus Sport, with 380 matches available each year. The broadcaster has newly acquired the rights, previously held by beIN Sport.

“We are delighted to announce that Optus Sport has secured these exclusive LaLiga rights here in Australia," said Optus VP TV, Content and Product Development, Clive Dickens.

"The addition of Spain’s top professional league to Optus Sport’s line-up of premium rights shows our continued commitment to acquiring the world’s best football, that our customers love.

"We look forward to bringing an unprecedented level of LaLiga coverage to Australian fans and partnering with them to significantly expand interest in LaLiga."

Australians will be able to watch two Socceroos currently plying their trade in Spain's top flight. Captain Mat Ryan is currently signed with Real Sociedad while Awer Mabil joined Cadiz CF last week.

The addition of La Liga to Optus' broadcast rights follows their acquisition of the UEFA EURO 2024. Optus also have the rights to this summer's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

They also exclusively stream the Premier League, the Barclays FA Women's Super League, the J League and UEFA National Football match broadcasts.

For Australian-based fans of football, the switch in broadcasters ensures that they will have to keep living in a fractured broadcasting world, one that seems to keep getting more complex and expensive every year.

