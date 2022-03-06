Western United coach John Aloisi has lauded the work of two of his defensive stalwarts in their 2-1 A-League win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Western United - Newcastle Jets

Western beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Saturday A-League match.

A brace from Léo Lacroix secured the win for United.

Western are first in the ladder, Newcastle eight.

Though his side were forced into a rearguard action by the fast-finishing Jets, a pair of headers from Swiss defender Leo Lacroix proved enough for United to take all three points in Ballarat and move back to the top of the ALM table.

Three points clear of Melbourne City with a game in hand, the victory also stretched United's club-record run of games without defeat to eight.

Lacroix opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he darted in front of a pack of Jets defenders to head a Ben Garuccio corner home and made it two in the 52nd when he capitalised on a Matthew Jurman error to pop up and convert from another corner.

They were the first goals that the 30-year-old had scored since he netted against Duisburg while playing for Hamburg in Germany's 2. Bundesliga 1021 days ago.

"He was very good. Really good," Alosi said.

"He's a centre back, so we have to make sure that he does his job first as a centre back.

"Not only without the ball but with the ball in helping us with our build-up. But he was comfortable."

Aloisi also paid tribute to defender Tomoki Imai, who put in a trademark unheralded yet standout performance at right-back in his 50th ALM game for United.

"(Imai's) great to have around the group," he said.

"His values are all that we want as a football club.

"He works hard every day. He's together with the group whether he plays or doesn't play. I couldn't ask for a better professional than Tomoki."

The loss, meanwhile, prevented the Jets from moving into the top six for the first time this season.

Consistently let down by their final ball against the league's best deference, the Jets finally began a late push in the 81st minute when Dylan Murnane knocked Daniel Penha's cross back across the face of goal for Angus Thurgate to tap in.

"I think we did (play well) for periods and the game was decided by set-pieces," Jets coach Arthur Papas said.

"It's not decided because we were getting opened up in open play.

"But we need to defend better on our set-pieces.

"That's the difference in the whole game."