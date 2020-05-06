Wellington have one of the largest off-contracted contingents in the A-League, with eight players set to see their Phoenix contracts expire at the end of this month.

A player exodus, particularly involving the side's strong foreign presence, could spell disaster for the Kiwi club who were painstakingly close to registering their best ever A-League points total before the sports shutdown.

However, Dome believes not much will change.

"It will be largely the same for Wellington, given the number of players we have contracted," Dome has told Newshub.

"For us, it will just be a case of extending those contracts, but we have to understand the financials around that first.

"There are also some conversations [coach Ufuk Talay] needs to have with players about which ones he wants to keep for next season."

The A-League's future itself appears less certain, with a start date still awaiting and pressure over Fox Sports' future broadcasting the competition.

"The difference with us is that we'd already completed 80% of our season," Dome said.

"To be absolutely honest with you, we were waiting on what the drivers out of Australia were, especially with the broadcaster.

"They were obviously working through their own process for those codes and the A-League was looking at what the possible end of the season may look like.

"What gives me the most confidence is our players, they are chomping at the bit to get back into it.

"Steven Taylor is a magnificent leader of this team and I'm convinced he will lead the team back to Australia with all guns blazing."