The A-League Men's have announced that the third and last Round Six match scheduled for the Boxing Day entered weekend has been postponed. Central Coast Mariners were supposed to play Wellington Phoenix on December, 27.

The announcement came after Central Coast confirmed that "a number of players tested positive to COVID-19". The players and staff labelled close contacts are likewise in isolation, like those who tested positive, and will remain there until a negative PCR test is received.

This game is the fourth Round Six game to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions alongside Adelaide United versus Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne City, and Newcastle Jets versus Western Sydney Wanderers.

It also brings the number of A-League Men's clubs affected by COVID-19 this season to nine. Members of Adelaide United, Sydney FC, Macarthur FC, Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory, Western United, Melbourne City, Western Sydney Wanderers had had COVID-19 positive individuals in December 2021.

Only Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix have been unaffected in the 2021-22 campaign.

Mariner's upcoming game against Macarthur FC is still scheduled to go ahead on New Years Day, with a decision to be made in the coming days as to its status. The rescheduled date of this postponed match has also not been announced.

In the interim, the A-League Women's game scheduled to precede this postponed A-League Men's match is still going ahead.

Wellington Phoenix will play Newcastle Jets in Round Four of the A-League Women's at Central Coast Stadium. Phoenix will be looking for redemption against Newcastle Jets after having lost to them by a scoreline of 5-1 in Round two.

