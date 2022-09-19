The 25-year-old centre back is six games into a long awaited return from lingering groin issues - and has been part of five clean sheets as J2 League as Albirex Niigata have continued their promotion surge towards the top flight.

The former Olyroo heads into camp for the looming double header against New Zealand as a genuine World Cup contender, jousting with the likes of Trent Sainsbury, Bailey Wright, Milos Degenek and Kai Rowles for a seat on the plane to Quatar come November.

The fate of highly rated Stoke City defender Harry Souttar remains unclear as he battles back from ACL surgery, offering another potential avenue for Deng.

The stopper will get game time across the friendlies against the All Whites on Thursday and Sunday, and knows Graham Arnold won’t hesitate to make the tough calls if he make an instant impression as he looks to add to a sole Socceroos cap.

“For me, I feel it’s a reward and also good timing,” Deng told FTBL. “The A-League season isn’t on so Arnie has a different pool of players to look into.

“So it’s worked out at the right time. This is the last chance for the players who’ve been selected to really show that they deserve a spot on that plane.

“The next few months will be vital also to see how things go for each player back at their clubs.

“My main goal is to win the league and promoted here - if I do that I’ll put my myself in the best position to get a call.”

How Deng performs from the moment he steps into his first training session this week will shape Arnold’s mindset over whether he fits the bill to one of four centre backs to get the nod for Qatar, with nothing yet set in stone.

“The last few camps there have been changes to the centre backs and now there’s the chance to find stability,” added Deng.

“If I’m able to come into the team and do the job then that would be great. Anything can still happen.

“Arnie knows all about me from the Olyroos and I’m going in with full confidence (off the back of five wins from six league games for league leading Niigata)

“Arnie understands what I’m capable of - it’s a matter for me of staying healthy and performing. I think my best form is still to come. I think I’m at about 90 per cent of where I want to be.

“I need to be patient and take things week by week. The World Cup is a dream, the absolute pinnacle.

“I’m excited for this camp - it’s been a while since I’ve been involved (almost four years since picking up his solitary cap in a friendly against Kuwait).

“The injury hasn’t helped but I’m over that now.”

Deng brings his own skill set to the table to tempt Arnold, assured in possession, sharp in the tackle, solid in the air and precise with his passing.

“We’ll all unique as players - with me I’m quite comfortable on the ball and defensively I think I’m quick, dynamic and I cover a lot of ground," he continued.

"I also like to think I anticipate and read the game well. I'm just looking forward to seeing how things pan out. I think everyone will get an opportunity to play in these two games.”