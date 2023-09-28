Head coach John Aloisi hoped to net the former Southampton, Everton and Manchester United midfielder for the 2023-2024 season, but must now look elsewhere.

The former France international, who spent the second half of the 2022-2023 A-League season on loan at Western Sydney Wanderers from parent club Nice, was viewed by Aloisi as a potentially pivotal capture before negotiations yesterday collapsed.

Schneiderlin is now expected to take up an offer in Europe, leaving Western to rue a missed opportunity to nab the man who made 12 appearances for Western Sydney, scoring twice including a penalty in the elimination final loss to arch-goes Sydney FC.

It’s been a turbulent past six weeks for Schneiderlin, who in August departed Turkish outfit Konyaspor where he spent a whirlwind nine days before being granted a contract termination.

WSW wanted to make the loan from Nice a permanent move, but an agreement could not be reached for the linchpin who spent three years with the French club - making 59 appearances for the Ligue 1 team.

Western United were approached for comment.