Morgan Schneiderlin’s proposed A-League return has been scuppered at the eleventh hour, after the Western United board were unable to reach agreement with the Frenchman over several contractural clauses.
Head coach John Aloisi hoped to net the former Southampton, Everton and Manchester United midfielder for the 2023-2024 season, but must now look elsewhere.
The former France international, who spent the second half of the 2022-2023 A-League season on loan at Western Sydney Wanderers from parent club Nice, was viewed by Aloisi as a potentially pivotal capture before negotiations yesterday collapsed.
Schneiderlin is now expected to take up an offer in Europe, leaving Western to rue a missed opportunity to nab the man who made 12 appearances for Western Sydney, scoring twice including a penalty in the elimination final loss to arch-goes Sydney FC.
It’s been a turbulent past six weeks for Schneiderlin, who in August departed Turkish outfit Konyaspor where he spent a whirlwind nine days before being granted a contract termination.
WSW wanted to make the loan from Nice a permanent move, but an agreement could not be reached for the linchpin who spent three years with the French club - making 59 appearances for the Ligue 1 team.
Western United were approached for comment.
