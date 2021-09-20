Jesse Lingard has scored a stunning late goal before David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty to enable Manchester United to beat West Ham United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match.

In two hammer blows for the Hammers on Sunday, substitute Lingard hit a thumping shot into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club only for the home side to spurn a penalty opportunity moments later after a handball by defender Luke Shaw.

Mark Noble stepped up to take the penalty immediately after coming off the bench but De Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his poor spot-kick away.

West Ham had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded five minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo heading a Bruno Fernandes cross at Lukasz Fabianksi and following up to tap the ball into the net.

It was Ronaldo's fourth goal in three games after netting twice on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United and once in the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Young Boys on Tuesday.

The Portuguese had a chance in the second half before Lingard's strike when he was again played in by Portugal teammate Fernandes but Fabianksi thwarted the attempt with his legs.

Ronaldo was also denied a penalty following a challenge from Vladimir Coufal.

The win left Man Utd second in the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games, while West Ham have eight after suffering their first defeat of the season.

In other Premier League action on Sunday, Brighton maintained their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.

Neal Maupay had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton's lead just after the break with a well-timed header.

Leicester then dominated, with Jamie Vardy pulling one back just after the hour mark with his 150th goal for the club on his 250th Premier League appearance, but the Foxes couldn't find an equaliser.