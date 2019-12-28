Newcastle remain bottom on the A-League ladder after a 1-1 draw with Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium.

A goal from Bradden Inman in the 87th minute on Saturday night salvaged a draw for the visitors after Jets striker Dimi Petratos had scored the first goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

It means the Roar remain without a first-half goal this season - the only team with the unfortunate statistic.

In front of a crowd of 7449, the Jets gave home fans something to cheer about after a run of dismal defence leading into the game, conceding 10 goals in a fortnight.

However, the draw was not enough to lift them from last on the table, still sitting below the Roar on points differential.

Brisbane started strongly but again failed to capitalise on their dominant possession and territory.

A brave save from keeper Jamie Young in the dying minutes preserved the point for the Roar, and would cost him a few facial stitches for his trouble.

Coach Robbie Fowler made a statement before kickoff, dropping striker Roy O'Donovan and starting 19-year-old forward Mirza Muratovic in his A-League debut.

O'Donovan, with six goals this season, was relegated to the bench and didn't come on until the 75th minute against his former club.

Post-match, Fowler explained he made the change to try to stir up some energy in the final third where he said the team had been lacking intensity.

"We felt we needed a little bit of a change and it was probably slightly better in the final third, to be honest," he said.

"The young lad, Mirza, was brilliant. His order play was good, he worked his socks off and more than held his own against some good centre halves and some good defenders.

"We're not pleased with the result because I thought we could have won the game, but it's typical of our season."

The Roar will face Western Sydney at Bankwest Stadium in round 13, while the Jets will play Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.