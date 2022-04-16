A Jake McGing late goal pushed Macarthur FC back into the A League Men top six, as they scored a battling 2-1 home victory over an unlucky Brisbane Roar at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday.

Macarthur FC - Brisbane Roar

Macarthur beat Brisbane 2-1 in the A-League on Friday.

A late goal by Jake McGing secured the win.

Bulls are now sixth in the ladder, Brisbane eleventh.

More A-League news can be found on FTBL.

McGing pounced on the loose ball and fired home from close range in the 89th minute for his first A-League goal in more than four years.

Ulises Davila had given a sluggish looking Macarthur the lead just before halftime, but Scott Neville scored a deserved equaliser, before McGing had the final say.

A bittersweet goal for Scott Neville. 🥲



The @brisbaneroar defender lashed home for his first A-Leagues goal in over two years before Macarthur went on to pinch the three points. #MACvBRI #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/1DADDPevW8 — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) April 15, 2022

The victory lifted Macarthur above Sydney FC into sixth, but coach Ante Milicic conceded it wasn't one of their better performances.

"There's been times this year when we've played well and we haven't got what we deserved," Milicic said.

"At this stage of the season its very important to pick up maximum points, particularly at home."

Brisbane had twice as many shots and their corner count climbed into double figures, but they couldn't capitalise on their huge possession advantage.

"It's been the story of our season," Roar coach Warren Moon said.

"We're not lacking chance creation and tonight we had 18 attempts on goal over 60 per cent possession and come away with nothing, so its quite disappointing."

Macarthur didn't have a shot until the 43rd minute when their Mexican star Davila controlled a pass across the edge of the area from Jake Hollman and lashed the ball into the net.

"Tonight, that was probably the real difference for me, we don't have Davila, they do," Moon said.

Brisbane had almost 60 per cent of possession in the first 45 minutes, but struggled to create good opportunities.

Alex Parsons came closest in the fourth minute, when his close range shot was blocked by the legs of Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

Milicic said Macarthur were not brave enough in the first half.

He also thought the tension of the situation, and disruptive injuries during the week to Craig Noone and Moudi Najjar, and illness to central defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who came off at halftime, contributed to the Bulls lacklustre first half effort.

"But the boys gave everything, they worked hard," Milicic said

"Delighted with our boys they found a way to win, they refused to lose."

Macarthur showed more enterprise in the second half, with Hollman forcing a good save from Jordan Holmes.

Adams added some sparkle and menace to the Roar after he was introduced on the hour.

Within four minutes he cut in from the left and hit the woodwork with a terrific shot, while Henry Hore had a shot saved soon after.

If you're going to score your first goal for your club...



You'd want to do it in the 89th minute to win the match in front of your supporters. 🏟ï¸



Jake McGing sends @mfcbulls fans home with three points. #MACvBRI on @ParamountPlusAU

#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/DtJmeVMXtQ — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) April 15, 2022

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.