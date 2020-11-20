The Australian has been criticised by some Oldham supporters with the club sitting in 20th spot in League Two with just three wins from 12 matches.

But Lemsagam has backed Kewell to turn the Latics around.

"There’s a minority of fans who are against the club and we need to bring them back to get the club together," he said in a club video.

"Like I say, and I repeat many times, it’s always the club first and nobody is bigger than the club. Every manager, every player, we’re all working under the club and that’s why we’re trying to find a solution for it.

"That’s why I hope the minority of the fans will support the manager and the club. Social media now is going very crazy and some of the players and managers go on social media and they see fans speaking badly about the club.

"We hope this is changing and we go all positive and all together because in the end we want this club to succeed. It’s not about the owner, or the manager, or the players, it’s about the club. The club is a tradition and has been for 125 years.

"Let’s support this club together and take it back to where it belongs."

Lemsagam laughed off suggestions Kewell is not picking the first-team, and described the former Socceroo as a "workaholic".

"Of course the coach is picking the team, it’s a very silly question," he said.

"What do you need a coach for if you’re going to choose yourself? That’s his job and his responsibility. If the club does well he still has a job if it isn’t then that’s part of the game.



"Every coach decides which formation he plays, which player he’s choosing and everything, it’s up to him. There’s nobody telling him. You have a coach for that. Harry’s a workaholic, he knows what he’s doing.

"There’s a long way to go, he’s got a very young team who are working hard and we hope the results will come."