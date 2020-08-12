ALF, as he's affectionately known, has been the A-League's most venomous import striker over the past few seasons, replacing the Sky Blues' record-setting Brazillian Bobo.

Le Fondre, who played most of his career in the English Championship and League One, has scored a whopping 35 goals in 49 appearances for Sydney FC since joining the club.

The UK's the Mail said he was even offered the chance to "become a legend" by joining the Black Cats, who are currently on a recruitment spree after bringing Socceroo Bailey Wright to the club.

“It’s nice for people to show interest but right now I’m focused on the team, we have some big games coming up,” Le Fondre told the Telegraph.

“As a striker I want to keep scoring. It would be nice to win the Golden Boot but if I had the choice I would rather win the grand final again.”