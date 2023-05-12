Sydney FC have kept their A-League Men grand final hopes alive after an Adam Le Fondre spot-kick helped them salvage a 1-1 draw against premiers Melbourne City.

Socceroos forward Mathew Leckie put City ahead at Allianz Stadium in the first half of this semi-final clash, before a penalty controversy ensured Sydney will head to AAMI Park for next week's second leg with everything still to play for.

In the 64th minute on Friday, Sydney midfielder Anthony Caceres was awarded a penalty but could only fire his effort at City keeper Tom Glover.

Right-back Callum Talbot cleared the ball to safety but replays showed the City man had encroached - albeit slightly - during Caceres' run-up.

Referee Adam Kersey ordered a retake and Le Fondre stepped up to the plate, firing the ball past Glover for his sixth goal in as many games to keep the tie alive.

City may have finished 17 points above the Sky Blues in the regular season but Sydney had the visitors on the back foot through the opening 15 minutes with Le Fondre having an effort chalked off for offside.

City had few openings but when Jordan Bos streaked down the left, Sydney defender Rhyan Grant was forced into a foul that gave the visitors a prime opportunity, just outside the Sky Blues' box.

Valon Berisha floated in the free kick and Leckie was able to climb high and head past Andrew Redmayne in the 17th minute.

City continued to probe and should really have doubled their lead heading into the interval.

Curtis Good flashed a header onto the crossbar and Richard van der Venne snatched at a chance when Jack Rodwell lost control of the ball at the back.

Sydney had a golden chance to level just before the break, with Glover forced into a terrific double save to deny Caceres and then Robert Mak.

As they did in last week's elimination final win over Western Sydney Wanderers, Steve Corica's side began the second half with an added zip and as they pushed forward City defender Nuno Reis clumsily felled Caceres in the box.

The Sky Blues were emboldened by their equaliser and nearly took the lead 90 seconds later when Grant tapped in a Le Fondre cross, only for a VAR check to show the English forward was offside.