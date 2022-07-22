Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is only too happy to allow Tom Rogic to finalise his playing future by himself.

Tom Rogic departed Celtic FC at the end of the last Scottish Premiership season.

He had been with the Bhoys since January 2013.

No information about the Socceroos' next club destination have arisen, leaving much room to speculation.

Mystery continues to surround what lies ahead at club and international level for Rogic, who left Celtic in May having made 270-plus appearances for the Glasgow-based giants in a trophy-laden decade-long spell.

Rogic pulled out of Australia's World Cup play-off fixtures in Qatar in June due to personal circumstances, with Arnold admitting he didn't know what was behind the 29-year-old's withdrawal.

Since then Rogic has been spotted training in Sydney but apart from a brief text exchange, Arnold is none the wiser on what the playmaker's future plans are.

"I get asked whether I've heard from him but you understand I have to leave him alone as well," Arnold said.

"I know what Tommy's like. I've known Tommy since 2010-11 and I'm not pestering him or sending him texts all the time.

"I sent one text quite a while ago to make sure that he was okay mentally and everything was fine and he replied 'yes' and that's it.

"I'm here to give advice if that's necessary but at the end of the day it's up to Tommy and his agent to find what's best for Tommy and then we as a national team, or me as the national team coach, work with him from that."

Celtic coach and former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou gave a similar opinion about Rogic when asked about the situation by media in Scotland.

"Has anyone spoken to Tom? No-one spoke to him when he was here for 10 years either, that's Tom," Postecoglou told the Daily Record newspaper.

"I'd be more concerned if he was out there talking to people.

"Leave him alone, he's fine.

"He'll get his next move done and I'm sure he's in a great place ... I haven't been in contact with him, but the people I know say that he's got no problems."

