The Aussie attacker, back in the fold after falling out of favour in the German capital, missed last Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt with a neck problem.

But the club confirmed this week that Leckie was back on the training pitch, albeit on his own, as the club gears up for arguably its toughest game of the domestic campaign.

Defender Jordan Torunarigha also trained individually, and Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia told the club’s website: “With Jordan, it’s simply precautionary and we will look at how things develop over the next two or three days. The same goes for Leckie.”

Leckie had previously seen himself ousted for the first team during a difficult period in Berlin earlier this year.

However, he was back in amongst the squad during the club’s pre-season preparation and has already made a couple of appearances off the substitute’s bench this term.

The Socceroo has also been handed a leadership role at the club after being elected to the ‘team council’.

The council comprises new club captain, Dedryck Boyata, as well as Niklas Stark, Peter Pekarík, Marvin Plattenhardt and Leckie.