Manchester United have failed to beat Leeds in a surprising goalless draw at Elland Road, making Manchester City's job of wrapping up the Premier League title even more straightforward.

Before City went out and won the League Cup final against Spurs on Sunday, United's slip up at the home of their old rivals Leeds meant it is now even more likely that Pep Guardiola's side will waltz to the title.

The draw left United 10 points behind their neighbours with just five games each left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side did at least extend their unbeaten away league run to 24 matches while Leeds claimed another deserved point against one of the 'big six'.

A first win against their arch rivals since a stunning FA Cup upset in 2010 was beyond them, but their remarkable season shows no signs of petering out as they matched their visitors in a clash of few chances.

Leeds were reminded of the huge chasm that had opened up between the two clubs during their 16-year top-flight exile in a thumping 6-2 defeat to Solskjaer's side in December.

Whites fans have waited nearly 20 years for a league win against Manchester United - Harry Kewell's second-half header clinched it 1-0 in 2002 when Solskjaer was a United player - but this encounter was overshadowed by the fall-out from the attempted European Super League coup.

Man United's team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in contrast to Monday night when angry Leeds fans, who had gathered in protest against the ill-fated Super League, hurled abuse at Liverpool's squad.

The Premier League's man of the day was New Zealand striker Chris Wood, who scored his first EPL hat-trick, all before halftime, as Burnley blew Wolves away at Molineux to take a giant step towards survival.

All of Wood's goals in Sunday's 4-0 win came during an opening 45 minutes where it was abundantly clear only one team was driven by the hunger and desire of something to play for.

Wolves improved marginally in the second half in the sense that they only conceded one more goal when Ashley Westwood struck five minutes from time.

The day's other match saw Aston Villa's Keinan Davis push West Brom closer to the drop after his stoppage-time equaliser denied the Baggies a derby win at Villa Park.

The striker's injury-time goal - after Kyle Bartley's mistake - earned Villa a 2-2 draw but time is running out for Albion, now nine points from safety with five games left.

Tyrone Mings' own goal in the 47th minute had looked like earning WBA a third win in four games after Matheus Pereira's penalty had cancelled out Anwar El Ghazi's early spot kick for Villa.