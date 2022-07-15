Premier League side Leeds United have defeated A-League Men outfit Brisbane Roar 2-1 in a pre-season exhibition match at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Leeds United - Brisbane Roar

Leeds beat Brisbane by a score of 2-1.

The match was the first in the Queensland Championship Cup.

Both sides will play Aston Villa in the upcoming week.

After absorbing significant early pressure, the Roar's resistance was broken twice in quick succession on Thursday evening by Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt.

Triallist Joe Knowles pegged one back with five minutes remaining in the first half but neither side could convert again after the break.

Leeds' tour of Australia will continue against fellow Premier League side Aston Villa at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, with Roar facing the Villans in Townsville the following Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch's side almost made a perfect start when new signing Brenden Aaronson netted after just 18 seconds. His celebrations, however, were cut short by an offside flag.

But Leeds continued to press and were rewarded when James was found in space on the right and fired in at the near post in the 23rd.

The Welshman then turned provider two minutes later when he lofted a ball toward the back post and Gelhardt rose to head home.

Jack Harrison hit the post for Leeds on the half-hour mark but Brisbane's work on the counter bore in the 40th when Rahmat Akbari's shot deflected into the path of Knowles, who fired past Kristoffer Klaesson.

Knowles is signed to NPL Victoria side Oakleigh Cannons and trialling at the Roar in hope of earning a professional contract.

Both sides rotated heavily as the game continued, with the Queenslanders seeing more of the ball as a result.

They had a golden opportunity to equalise in the 90th minute when the ball ricocheted to Jez Lofthouse after chaos in the box, only for his close-range effort to sail wide.

Roar's new marquee English signing Charlie Austin didn't feature in the contest but is targeting minutes against Villa.

