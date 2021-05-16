Youri Tielemans has delivered a momentous strike to power Leicester City to their first-ever FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over favourites Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

And even sweeter than the Belgian's terrific 63rd minute goal for Leicester was the fact that they were able to enjoy Saturday's historic triumph in front of thousands of their own fans.

In a dramatic game, the Foxes' fans' cheers rang around Wembley even more resoundingly in the dying moments when VAR denied Chelsea an 89th minute equaliser.

It was former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell's cross that looked to have been deflected into his own net by veteran captain Wes Morgan, but replays detected an offside.

It ensured that, after four losing finals, Leicester could finally win world football's oldest cup competition in the 140th final.

Some 21,000 fans were allowed into the famed arena as coronavirus restrictions are being eased in England and Leicester's fans could celebrate another landmark after a sensational Premier League success in 2016.

Captain Kasper Schmeichel was another Leicester hero, making key saves for Brendan Rodgers' team late in the game before he received the trophy from Prince William, the FA president.

"So happy I can't begin to describe it. What a day. Indescribable. It is what dreams are made of. I have dreamt of this since I was a child," Schmeichel told the BBC.

Chelsea were not as strong as in the past weeks under their new manager Thomas Tuchel, who had won the German Cup in 2017 with Borussia Dortmund and the French Cup last year with Paris St Germain.

The Blues eliminated Premier League champions Manchester City in the semi-finals but fell short of a ninth FA Cup title in their 15th final.

Chances were sparse in a rainy first half with Chelsea's Mason Mount and Timo Werner aiming wide.

Leicester gained more possession as the sun came out after the break, and the goal came when Chelsea lost the ball in their half and Luke Thomas set up the Belgian midfielder Tielemans for the sensational 25-metre strike high into the net past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tuchel brought more attacking power, plus Chilwell, which set up a frantic finale.

Chilwell's 78th-minute header was kept out by Schmeichel with a little help from the left post, and the Danish keeper made another sensational save against Mount's fierce volley in the 87th.

It all seemed to no avail when Chilwell beat him for a long punt and the ball deflected into the net but Chelsea's wild celebrations turned into agony when the goal was disallowed - and it was Leicester and their fans who celebrated wildly a few minutes on.

"The performance today, the grit and determination, I'm so proud of everybody, everybody contributed to get to the final everyone has played and been sensational," Schmeichel said.