Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has paid tribute to the Socceroos for their care of Harry Souttar, which has ensured the key defender will be fit for the crucial Premier League relegation clash with Crystal Palace.

Rodgers was left grateful that Australia's team management decided to let Souttar come home early between the two national team fixtures against Ecuador after he picked up a slight ankle injury.

The prompt decision of Socceroos' manager Graham Arnold and his team, which enabled the centre back to return to England earlier than expected for treatment, means Souttar should be fine on Saturday to continue his record of starting every match for the Foxes since his arrival at the end of the January transfer window.

"It's a big thanks to Australia," said Rodgers on Thursday, as he looked forward to the dogfight at Palace, with Leicester just one point - and the home side only three points - above the drop zone.

"When Harry went out there to Australia, played in the first game and got a slight knock on his ankle, they could have kept him there to see if he could play on the Tuesday. Then it would have been a long way back for him to be ready.

"But they took the decision to look after Harry, rule him out of the game, and they sent him back early to get treatment.

"That's made a great difference for us, as that's allowed him to get treatment and get working again. Hopefully, he should be fine for the game, so we're really grateful to Graham Arnold and his medical staff."

Souttar, currently the only Australian international playing in England's top flight, had been impressive in their opening 3-1 win against Ecuador in Sydney, the Socceroos' first match since their World Cup heroics, but he picked up his ankle knock near the end of that contest.

Leicester will be now also looking for another starring role from the 24-year-old Scot, who qualifies for the Socceroos through his Western Australia-born mum.

Before flying out to Australia, Souttar had also produced perhaps his most accomplished performance yet for the Foxes in the 1-1 draw with Brentford.