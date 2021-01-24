The Preston Lions are a proud club with one of the country’s most passionate and dedicated fan bases.
Since 1947, “Makedonia” as they are affectionately known by their most ardent supporters, have epitomised the best of Australian football culture. A club formed by a migrant community that has embraced football people from all backgrounds.
A nursery for some of Australia’s most talented footballers - producing 19 Socceroos - the Lions are making a comeback and are planning to get back to the top via the National Second Division.
“We are excited with the progress that has been made on the N2D and the recent update,” said the club in a statement to fans and members. “We are an advocate for the Second Division and are fully supporting and contributing to the work being done by the AAFC.
“We will continue to position PLFC as a destination club of choice as one of Australia’s leading football clubs. We will continue to keep our loyal supporters informed.”
The club’s ambitions have been welcomed by their fans, with many believing a strong Preston competing in the higher levels of a properly tiered national football pyramid will help rejuvenate the interest in Australian domestic football.
During the club’s hey days from 1981-94, when the Lions competed in the old NSL, they would often have crowds in excess of 10,000 despite indifferent results on the field.
Even after they left the NSL, the club continued to attract plenty of support in the Victorian domestic competition.
The Lions won the Victorian Premier League in seasons 1994, 2002 and 2007, to add to their 1980 crown that originally got them into the NSL.
The club has had its challenging times over the past decade and a bit, but after resolving their financial issues and re-building the fabric of their club, the Lions genuinely believe they can compete in the National Second Division.
The club’s facilities at B.T Connor Reserve will undergo a $3 million re-development which will tie in nicely with the start of the National Second Division.
The new look ground will include upgraded change rooms, medical facilities, a purpose built social area with a new bar and kitchen, undercover seating for fans, media facilities, disability friendly access to the pavilion
On the field, the club has established the Preston Pathways program for junior boys and girls. The program is designed to develop kids from as young as seven or eight and prepare them for the club’s youth system, which will eventually feed into the senior men’s and women’s teams.
The senior men currently compete in the National Premier League Three competition, after winning promotion in 2019.
The Preston women’s team were promoted to the newly established Victorian Premier League Women’s competition, the second tier of Victorian football.
“We are a club with strong ambitions and a clear strategy to be the the destination club of choice for players and families,” said Lions technical director Nick Radecki. “Over the last few years we have implemented the Preston Pathways program.
“It has a clear and distinct structure for our coaches and players to follow that progresses them from the under 7s through to the under 9s and discovery phase, leading into the skill acquisition phase between the ages of 10-12.
“From there they go to our junior program using the national curriculum, and hopefully from our development they can progress to our NPL 18s, 20s and then ideally into our senior structure.”
The club this week launched its 2021 membership campaign, making an impassioned plea for fans to join the Lions family as they embark on the most exciting era of the club’s rich 74 year history.
In a club statement, the Lions committee urged fans to sign up and help the club reach their lofty goals.
“We need every supporter on board in 2021 like never before as we get into the season and deliver on a wide range of projects.
“2021 is the year we will be asking every loyal Preston supporter to contribute in whatever way possible to support our 2021 Fundraising Project, with funds being allocated to the various infrustructure upgrades and projects.
“We ask all supporters to get your Membership Now. Our strength is in the hands of our supporters. Memberships play a key role in the success of our club.”
Preston fans can buy a membership here
