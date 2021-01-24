Since 1947, “Makedonia” as they are affectionately known by their most ardent supporters, have epitomised the best of Australian football culture. A club formed by a migrant community that has embraced football people from all backgrounds.

A nursery for some of Australia’s most talented footballers - producing 19 Socceroos - the Lions are making a comeback and are planning to get back to the top via the National Second Division.

“We are excited with the progress that has been made on the N2D and the recent update,” said the club in a statement to fans and members. “We are an advocate for the Second Division and are fully supporting and contributing to the work being done by the AAFC.

“We will continue to position PLFC as a destination club of choice as one of Australia’s leading football clubs. We will continue to keep our loyal supporters informed.”

The club’s ambitions have been welcomed by their fans, with many believing a strong Preston competing in the higher levels of a properly tiered national football pyramid will help rejuvenate the interest in Australian domestic football.