But on this particular Thursday night, it was the place to be as the Preston Lions launched their 2021 season at a gala event in front of nearly 200 people.

From mingling with the Lions faithful, one could sense the pride in the room as fans, players, coaches, board members, business partners and even the the Mayor of Darebin, Lina Messina, all gathered to celebrate the spirit of a club that is well and truly back in the football jungle.

The vibe at Oliva Social would have been more than enough to make any Lion beam with pride.

The club’s weekly show ‘The Lions Den’, hosted on Football Nation Radio, had a live presence at the event with a number of club members taking to the stage.

“It’s a night of celebration for us,” said President Zak Gruevski. “We’ve endured a difficult 12 months as a community, as a club.

“We have got through this thanks to the wonderful support of our fans, members, sponsors and volunteers.

“We are thrilled to commence another football season. The club is great shape, despite the challenging period we have had, through the wonderful people I mentioned, we have been able to cover costs that were unavoidable albeit during a cancelled season.

“Our fans and sponsors have stuck by us and it is greatly appreciated.”

While the Lions men’s team kick-off their 2021 FFA Cup campaign this weekend away to Somerville Eagles in Frankston, the big event is next Friday night when the NPL3 season kicks off at home to Melbourne City.

It’s a historic event that Gruevski admits everyone is looking forward to, as Preston celebrate their first home game at Genis Steel Stadium under lights.

“We must first of all thank the city of Darebin,” said a grateful Gruevski. “We have brand new lighting, a new pitch and fencing.

“We also have a pavilion coming which is going to be spectacular.

“There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes but it’s work we enjoy doing.”

“There is an extremely bright future at the end of this. We are looking forward to putting on a wonderful spectacle next Friday night against Melbourne City in our season opener.”

Gruevski urged fans to come out this weekend to help the club put the finishing touches to Genis Steel Stadium in preparation for the big game.

“We still have lots to do in the next eight days. Our players and supporters will help us out.”

You get the feeling there will be plenty of hands on deck, a testament to how the club has grown over the past decade. It was a point that Darebin Council Mayor Lina Messina, who also spoke at the function, was keen to make.

Nicknamed ‘The Lioness’, Messina paid tribute to the Lions and what they have achieved as a community.

“When I come to functions like this, I sit back and look at the wonderful people who work hard behind the scenes and it inspires me,” she praised. “I love what Preston do, you guys are slick, everything is done very professionally. “

“I get empowered when I see what others do. You guys do this with your heart and soul.”

Messina also paid tribute to how Preston have created a welcoming environment for women.

“It is international women’s day. You don’t get to achieve what you have if you don’t bring the community with you. Part of that community are the women.”

“We need to say thankyou to the women in your lives who support you in your endeavours and contribute to your passion and the delivering of your vision.”

“Grass roots football, that’s where you learn your values and aspirations, you look to your leaders. The young people around here will look to the evolution of this club and the leaders here and will get inspired.”

The captains of the mens and women’s teams were also presented at the launch, and spoke glowingly of the feel around the club.

While the current pre-season has been different to the norm, men’s skipper Rob Naumoski insists his team know what they need to do to achieve their goals

“I think I speak on behalf of the boys when I say we can’t wait to get on board and get the season started. It’s been a long pre season with a lot of preparation so we can’t wait to get on the field.”

“I think we are all experienced enough to prepare ourselves properly. We all have that one goal and one dream to go in their and give it our all.”

The women’s team kick off their VPLW season on 18 April against Casey Comets in what is shaping as a battle between two title contenders. There will also be a Nike Cup beforehand.

Women’s captain and club legend Di Piculovski, admits the team is excited about what is to come.

“We have set some pretty impressive goals this season which are achievable. We want to make top two (and seal promotion). As long as we stay head strong and focussed I don’t see why it can’t happen.”

“The girls are raring to go and we are looking forward to Round One.”

Piculovski also paid tribute to how the club has progressed off the field.

“It’s really awesome to see, it’s been a long time coming. There’s a lot of people who have worked hard to get it to where it is. Thanks to the members and supporters and of course the committee for making it happen.

“It’s great to see the changes that are coming.”

If the spirit at Oliva Social is any indication, Preston will once again be a force to be reckoned with.

Best of all, anyone that wants to join the ride will be welcome.

Fans are urged to join as members:

https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=708175&fbclid=IwAR3kIwkTagdHYK9XDn2kWpavI5End1RCZBFn_d1x17qHyBmzTudFBA_pNIM

Any business partners that want to come on board can call Naum Sekulovski, Sponsorship Manager on 0413 552 074.