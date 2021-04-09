The Victorian powerhouse have made no secret of their ambition to one day return to the pinnacle of Australian football, and if the dedication of their passionate fans and business partners is anything to go by, the Lions will achieve their goal.

The club will give fans an opportunity to literally etch their name into Genis Steel Stadium folklore, allowing them the to sign up to be part of the the Foundation Honour Board, which will be proudly displayed in the new $3 million pavilion being built at the Lion's historic home ground.

"Our 2021 Future Ready Fundraising strategy kicked off a month ago and has already raised $70K thanks to the generosity of the Preston faithful," says Vice President David Cvetkovski.

President Zak Gruevski adds: "Our key target is to raise over $200K by November 2021 to ensure we are 'Future Ready' and meet our infrastructure commitments.

"This is the fans chance to make a difference and contribute to this historic initiative.



"Our Foundation Honour Board will be locked in place and positioned for prime viewing in the new pavilion to recognise the contribution of our amazing donors.



"This will be an elite Pavilion Foundation Members Group providing privileged access to the pavilion and game day experiences.



"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our fans that future generations will honour and remember their contribution for years to come."

The Foundation Honour Board has four packages, ranging from Bronze ($1,000), Silver ($2,500), Gold ($5,000) and Platinum ($10,000), with each package offering fans a unique opportunity to contribute to the promising future of the Preston Lions.

The club's 2021 regular season memberships have also sold like hotcakes, with significant numbers of fans already signing up to be part of what should be an exciting year.

The senior men's and women's teams have not let fans down so far this season. The men have won their opening two NPL3 games, with a bumper crowd expected for tonight's Round Three matchup against Melbourne Victory Youth. The Lions are also safely through to the Fifth Round of the FFA Cup.

The women kick off their 2021 Victorian Premier League Women's (VPLW) next weekend at home to Casey Comets. They are also through to Round Three of the Nike Cup against Boroondara Eagles.

With the AAFC endorsed National Second Division expected to kick-off in 2023, the Lions are positioning themselves to be one of the foundation members of this second tier competition. With the way fans are hopping on for the ride, the Lions are on their way to the promised land.