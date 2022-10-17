Liverpool have ignited their Premier League season at last as Mohamed Salah's late goal earned them a stormy 1-0 win over Manchester City to leave Arsenal four points clear at the top.

Salah, fresh from his quickfire hat-trick in midweek against Rangers in the Champions League, latched onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Allison in the 76th minute and fired into the net to inflict a first defeat of the season on champions City in Sunday's barnstormer.

City, who could have gone 16 points clear of their hosts with a win, had a Phil Foden goal disallowed, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for remonstrating with a linesman after a tackle on Salah.

Earlier, Arsenal had made it nine wins from their first 10 games with Bukayo Saka's goal earning them a 1-0 victory at Leeds.

Mikel Arteta's side have 27 points from 10 games, with City and Tottenham on 23.

Chelsea are fourth on 19, with a game in hand, thanks to a 2-0 win at Aston Villa courtesy of a double by England midfielder Mason Mount.

Manchester United are fifth with 16 points from nine games after another dispiriting draw 0-0 at home to sixth-placed Newcastle United, who have 15.

Despite Arsenal's flying start to the season the popular theory is that relentless City are primed to claim a fifth title in six seasons.

But on a rare blank day for City's goal machine Erling Haaland, Liverpool produced a performance that suggests it is far too early to disregard Klopp's side, who have 13 points from nine games after a rocky start.

Clashes between the sides have produced some classics over the past few seasons and while Sunday's match had plenty of the usual quality, it was a blood and thunder affair that occasionally boiled over.

Guardiola was furious when Foden's goal, with the score at 0-0, was ruled out after referee Anthony Taylor checked a pitchside monitor and decided there had been a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.

Salah had earlier been denied by a great save from Ederson, but when he found himself one-on-one again he made no mistake with a superb finish.

With tackles flying in Klopp was livid when Salah was not given a foul and he was sent from the technical area.

Klopp was calmer later, admitting that he had probably deserved a red card.

"Perfect. Performance, really, really good, in an incredibly intense game," Klopp said of the win.

"We showed up today and that is all we wanted to do."

The defeat was City's first in 23 away games in the Premier League and Guardiola was left bemused by the decision to disallow Foden's goal.

Arsenal's game earlier had suffered a lengthy delay after a power outage at Elland Road.

But they returned after 38 minutes to take the points in a frantic game thanks to Saka's first-half goal from a tight angle following a through pass by Martin Odegaard.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty for Leeds who suffered their first home loss of the season.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Graham Potter became manager, winning the last five in succession.

In Sunday's other match, Declan Rice earned West Ham United a point with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Southampton.