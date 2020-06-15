The academy was set up by the English Premier League giants in northern NSW in partnership with Southern Cross University in 2016.

But the University's football centre is now being shutdown permanently because of financial pressire.

"We know how fond of the centre and the Liverpool FC program many football fans are and we have seen some 1500 young Northern Rivers players and another 150 coaches enjoy its programs over the last five years," Southern Cross Vice President of Operations Allan Morris said in a statement.

"But a review of University operations has highlighted that in the current climate it is unsustainable for us to continue to underwrite its activities. The centre will close immediately, with the loss of four staff.

"So many of us across the region are feeling the effects of this downturn and Southern Cross is not immune. We, too, have to make changes.

"We had just expanded the scope of the Academy at the end of 2019 to include the Liverpool Football Excellence program but COVID-19 put an end to that. It is very regrettable.

"Dealing with Liverpool Football Club over the last five years has been a tremendous experience and we have been honoured to be their Australian partner."

Junior teams and competitions scheduled for this year have also been cancelled.

An online petition has been started to try and help save the academy. It can be viewed here and is close to reaching its target of 1500 signatures.