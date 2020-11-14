Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on duty with his Egypt national team, the country's Football Association has confirmed.

The Egyptian FA said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old, who was due to play in the African Nations Cup qualifier against Togo on Saturday, came back positive for COVID-19 but added that the player was not suffering from any symptoms.

The EFA said Salah was now isolating, and that he would be "subject to more checks in the coming hours".

The positive test should not sideline him for too long, provided he remains asymptomatic or develops only mild symptoms.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media had showed Salah attending his brother's wedding party.

This represents further bad news for the Premier League champions Liverpool a day after it was confirmed their defender Joe Gomez had undergone knee surgery following an injury suffered in England training.

Liverpool are not due to play again until their home Premier League match against Leicester on November 21.

Gomez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Liverpool saying that he had damaged a tendon in his left knee but adding that there was no ligament damage.

Virgil van Dijk has suffered a long-term knee injury, Fabinho is also sidelined while England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for around four weeks after injuring his calf in Liverpool's draw with Manchester City last Sunday.