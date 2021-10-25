Brisbane Roar have confirmed the loan of young Australian centre back Anton Mlinarić from Sydney FC.
The 19-year old had originally joined Sydney FC's academy as a 14-year old. He then progressed through the youth ranks representing the Sky Blues in the A-League Youth and their National Premier League NSW side. He has also formally played for the Joeys.
Mlinarić left Australia last spring, completing a one month trial in October 2020 with Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. He then returned to Australia and signed a scholarship deal with Sydney FC ahead of the 2020-21 A-League season.
The centre-back then left Australia again in February 2021 for a subsequent trial, this time with with Dinamo Zagreb. Sydney FC loaned the young defender to the Croatian club for the remainder of the season. He joined Dinamo's U-19 squad. Mlinarić is now back in Australia.
Sydney FC have now loaned their young player for a second time this year. The club have announced that Mlinarić will join Brisbane Roar for the beginning of the 2021-22 A-League campaign. FTBL's John Davidson originally reported the possible loan last last week.
The Roar have confirmed though that the loan runs only until January 2022. Speaking of the short-term acquisition, Brisbane Head Coach Warren Moon said:
"We thank Sydney FC for working with us on providing this opportunity for Anton."
Mlinarić also spoke about his move to Brisbane and the possibility of finally making his A-League Men's debut.