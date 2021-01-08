Sunday's A-League game between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory has been postponed as the Queensland government's three-day lockdown for the greater Brisbane region hits sport.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the lockdown on Friday after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive to the more contagious variant strain of COVID-19.

The lockdown runs until 6pm on Monday and includes the Moreton Bay region where the Roar's home ground at Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium is located.

The Roar are hopeful the match won't be postponed for long, while Victory coach Grant Brebner was optimistic the rescheduled game could be held as early as next Friday - depending on how the situation evolves.

The Victory coach is seeing the brighter side of the postponement.

The break will give Victory recruits Rudy Gestede, who made a scratchy substitute appearance on debut, and Ryan Shotton, who recently got out of hotel quarantine, a chance to settle and gain fitness.

"It's glass half full, glass half empty I suppose," Brebner said on Friday.

"It's an opportunity I think where we can look at it and try and make the best of the situation.

"...From a footballing perspective we get an opportunity now to bring players a little bit closer to match fitness with that extended break - and who knows, it might even work in our favour."

W-League team Canberra United are also affected by the lockdown after they played the Roar in Redcliffe on Thursday night.

United's departure from Brisbane on Friday is after the 6pm deadline and means players and staff will have to enter a self-isolation period upon their return to Canberra.

Table-topping Canberra's next match is against Newcastle on January 17, a fixture that could be in doubt, depending on how long ACT Health imposes the isolation period.

Fans attending Friday's A-League match between hosts Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers have already been told they must wear masks at McDonald Jones Stadium while residents of multiple NSW hot spots are not permitted to attend.

The crowd has been capped at 25 per cent capacity due to government restrictions.

On Thursday, there were several changes to the fixture of both leagues due to border restrictions.

There are likely to be further reshuffles, given Western Australia's impending border closure to Queensland.