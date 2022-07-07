The promising A-League playmaker will link up with the Blues’ U-18s at the club’s Spanish pre-season training camp in La Manga before heading off to the English capital to train with the U-23s as he rounds out a two-week audition.

REDS PROSPECT OUT TO IMPRESS BLUES

Adelaide United youngster Jonny Yull is headed to the UK to trial for EPL powerhouse Chelsea.

The 17-year-old playmaker has landed a two-week trial with the aim of landing an Academy spot.

British-born Yull made his Reds debut at just 15 and is looking to supercharge his future.

Having made his A-League Men debut at just 15, Yull has two senior appearances to his credit but was unable to build on that last season with senior minutes impossible to come by.

Regardless, he has caught that eye of the Blues Academy with Reds chiefs granting a 14-day trek the UK which could potentially fast-track the 17-year-old’s future.

A budding number ten, British-born Yull was a star of Adelaide’s NPL side last season and will have no work permit issues if he’s offered an opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

Should he be signed up he’d be eligible for both Chelsea’s U-18s or U-23s.

